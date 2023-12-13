Vijayawada: Congress to prepare action plan for Assembly polls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will prepare an action plan and release manifesto with programme similar to the Karnataka and Telangana states for the ensuing Assembly elections, said Gidugu Rudra Raju, APCC president on Tuesday.



Interacting with media here on Tuesday, the APCC president said the Congress will hold intensive meetings in Vijayawada for three days and chalk out an action plan for the ensuing elections. The party’s political affairs committee meeting will be held at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Wednesday where key issues like political strategy to face Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. Later, co-ordination committee meetings will be held on December 14, and finally a meeting will be held with the DCC presidents and City Congress committee presidents on December 15.

He said the Congress party will chalk out an action plan and prepare strategy to strengthen the party and face the elections.

Referring to election manifesto, Rudra Raju said the Congress will release two manifestoes for the elections at the state and Central levels. He said the national level manifesto comprises issues like Polavaram project, assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, what the Central government will do to the AP if the Congress is elected at the Centre. He said the second manifesto is related to the local constituency level issues, state subjects and procedures to be followed for selection of candidates to contest the polls. He said party senior leaders like CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, N Tulasi Reddy, former ministers, former MLAs, MPs and Central observers will attend the political affairs committee meeting on December 13 in Vijayawada.

Referring to joining of leaders in Congress, he said some YSRCP leaders are in touch with the party and termed the YSRCP as a sinking ship. He said the downfall of YSRCP has begun with the quitting of Mangalagiri MLA Aalla Ramakrishna Reddy.