Vijayawada: Conmen cheat jobless youth by offering airline jobs

Vijayawada: A youth, T Ranga Rao found an advertisement of job opportunity in a popular airlines company in the magazine 'The Employment News' and applied for it online. The company executives conducted interview online and confirmed his appointment. Then they issued an identity card and an appointment letter and asked him to report at Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram to join in the duty. But before going there, he was asked to pay an amount of Rs 8,500 for the uniform and formalities. He promptly paid the amount and went to the airport for joining in the duty.



He was taken aback when he was told by the airport authorities that it was a fake interview and fake appointment letter and actually there were no jobs in the airport.

There are number of such youth falling prey to the racketeers who cheat the gullible offering jobs at the airport. Generally, for Rs 8,500 nobody would approach the police with a complaint.

Airport director Madhusudana Rao said that some youths who turn up at the airport return disappointed when they were told that they were cheated.

The modus operandi of these crooks is simple. After conducting interview online, they issue an identity card and an appointment letter. Later, they ask the candidate to pay Rs 8,500 for the uniform and shoes.

Madhusudana Rao appealed to the unemployed youth not to fall prey to such rackets. No airlines will ask money to provide jobs, he said.

"It is easy to find out with one look at the appointment letter. It quotes the salary of Rs 25,000 per month. But there would be only basic pay and eligible DA and other perks," he pointed out.

For instance, if a popular airlines company is offering jobs, they could go to its website and find out its email ID which would certainly be different from the email sent to the candidates. And certainly the companies never ask for money for providing jobs.