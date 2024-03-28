Vijayawada: Container at CM’s camp office creates flutter

Vijayawada : The entry of a container AP16Z0363 into the CM camp office here on Tuesday created a political storm in the state. The opposition parties alleged that the YSRCP had used this “mysterious” truck to transport huge quantities of cash from the camp office so that it can be sent to other parts of the state for luring the voters.

The opposition charge was that the truck had a sticker of ‘Police’ and its number plate had Z series. ‘Z’ series, they said, is used only for APSRTC buses, not trucks. Secondly, being in a high security zone no vehicle is allowed to cross the crash barrier without prior approval and entering its number and time of expected entry in the list given to the security. But they said the details or the number of this truck was missing from that list.

Technicalities apart, what they point out is the discrepancies in the explanation given by the CMO and some leaders regarding why the truck had come and what it contained. The CMO said it was loaded with pantry material for the CM’s 2-day ‘Memu Siddham’ bus yatra. But the senior most leader of the party Y V Subba Reddy told the media that the opposition was making much ado about nothing. He said the truck with some material required by the departments in the CM camp office was brought and nothing more should be read into it.

The opposition now questions who is right? CMO or Y V Subba Reddy? Amidst this controversy, the TDP official spokesperson M Pattabhiram on Wednesday alleged that the container AP16Z0363 was found parked at 1 pm at the NTR Administrative Block in the RTC Bus Stand in Vijayawada.

He said the truck was loaded with cardboard cartons containing cash and were shifted to the chamber of the depot clerk where the money was. Pattabhi demanded the Election Commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter, check the CCTV footage and take necessary action.

The TDP national spokesman alleged that the YSRCP had prepared an action plan to shift this massive amount across the State taking advantage of the RTC vans.