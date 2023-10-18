Vijayawada: CP inspects Dasara bandobust arrangements

Vijayawada: NTR istrict police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected security and bundobust arrangements for Dasara Navratri festival here on Tuesday.



He along with DCP Vishal Gunni, AIG M Ravindra, DCP Ajitha Vejendla, Crime ADCP P Venkata Ratnam, CSB ADCP CH Lakshmipathi and Temple EO KS Rama Rao, CIs, SIs inspected Kanaka Durga Nagar, Annaprasadam place and Prasadam counters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner directed the concerned duty personnel to take necessary action to prevent any untoward incidents and also instructed them to strive hard to facilitate hassle-free darshan to the devotees.

Commissioner also inspected queue lines and arrangements at Bhavani ghat and Punnami ghat. During his inspection, the CP also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the arrangements.

Meanwhile, many police personnel have been deployed to help the physically challenged persons and old age people in providing darshan of the goddess. Police staff has been working relentlessly to provide the presiding deity darshan to the old age and physically challenged people.