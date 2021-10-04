Vijayawada: Curtain goes up as theatre comes to life again in State

Vijayawada: After a long hiatus, theatre activities gets momentum in the State as many parishads are organised giving hope to actors and playwrights and other artistes and organisers of better days ahead and, also delight to audiences who had got bored of the humdrum daily life.

In fact, the theatre activities were stalled all over the country due to the Covid pandemic. The years 2020 and 2021 are very pathetic years for the artistes. Artistes and technicians faced many hardships and many artistes left this world.

Theatre activities mainly depend on parishads. Due to the Covid pandemic, almost all parishads could not be conducted and thereby many technicians rendered without work. At last, theatre activities were restored from September this year.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao Nataka Kala Parishad was organised in Guntur. The three-day parishad commenced with a playlet Palarati Samadhi presented by Saikarthik Productions, Kakinada followed by the playlets Naa Guudu by Harsha Sri Creations, Vijayawada, Jeevana Vedam staged by Viswasanthi Cultural Association, Hyderabad, 'Idi kadha kadu' performed by Bhadram foundation welfare society, Visakhapatnam, 'Mancham meeda Pelli' staged by Maddukuri Art Creations, Chilakaluripet, 'Lakshmana Rekha… datite', staged by Mitra Creations, Hyderabad and 'Mahrishi' staged by Ushodaya Kalaniketan, Katrapadu. This parishad was organised by Yuvakala Vahini.

In the same month, two playlets namely 'Yadi' by Ushodaya Kalaniketan and 'Hallabol' staged by Inquilab Arts, Vijayawada were staged at Veledandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam and this was organised by Jashuva Samskritika Vedika to mark the 63rd anniversary of Unnava Lakshmi Narayana. This programme was conducted by Borra Naren and GV Ranga Reddy.

Plans are underway to organise parishad by Kalala Kanachi, Tenali from October 11 to 14. The organisers selected nine playlets namely "Janmahakku" (Vijayawada), "Cheekati Puvvu" (Kareemnagar), "Asthikalu" (Pedakaakaani), "Antarmadhanam" (Munagapaaka), "Anukoni Atidhi" (Pendurthi), "Ohom Ohom" (Tadepalli), "Salegudu" (Mallam), "Agni Garbha", (Guntur) and "Think" (Hyderabad).

Nataratna Nataka Parishad, Vizianagaram has planned to conduct Telugu drama competitions from November 11 to 13. The artistes and organisers hope that the theatre activity will continue further and the flavour of drama will spread all over the two Telugu States.