Vijayawada: Cyber cops recover 33 lakh from UK hackers

Vijayawada: Cyber crime police successfully recovered Rs 33 lakh belonging to Community Network Centre (CNC) of Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, from the hackers from the United Kingdom. The Bhimavaram based company is doing business with the US based Harmonics International. Some hackers from the UK created a fake mail ID with the name of Harmonics and asked the CNC to credit Rs.1.14 crore (1,50,913 US dollars) into the account suggested by the hackers.



Basing on the mails, the Bhimavaram company credited the amount in June, 2020, and came to know later that it was a fraud perpetrated by hackers. Later, the company officials met the Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu and sought the help to get back money.

Unaware of the motive of the hackers, the Community Network Centre credited the money. Vijayawada cybercrime police headed by circle inspector K Sivaji, successfully traced the money to a bank account in UK. The Cyber team recovered Rs 33 lakh from the UK and credited into the account of CNC.

The CEO of the company Ramakrishna met the commissioner of police B Srinivasulu and the cybercrime police station inspector K Sivaji and thanked for the recovery. Cyber state crime CI Sivaji once again appealed to the people to be cautious with cybercriminals and verify the message and mails very carefully. He said the cyber police are in touch with the US-based company and the US police to recover the remaining amount.