Vijayawada: Dandamudi Indoor Stadium to be developed with Rs 2.4 crore

Vijayawada: Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium will be developed with Rs 2.4 crore with all the modern amenities, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz while visiting the indoor stadium here on Friday. He paid a surprise visit to the indoor stadium works worth Rs 1.2 crore, were undertaken in the first phase.

The collector instructed the officials to get prepared the indoor stadium by November 21 after completing the first phase works. He enquired with the officials whether he could come to play shuttle on November 21. In the first phase, gymnasium, false ceiling for the main hall, wall panels, glass doors, air circulation, lighting and other works are being undertaken. In the second phase, modern floor for badminton courts, painting, modern gym equipment, display board and others would be undertaken with Rs 1.2 crore. The tenders for the second phase would be called on November 16. The collector instructed the officials not to compromise on quality of the works.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation RFO Uday Kumar and EE Koteswara Rao and others accompanied the district collector.