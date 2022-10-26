  • Menu
Vijayawada: Darshan allowed from 12 noon today at Durga temple

Temple executive officer D Bramaramba and priests closing Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday due to solar eclipse. Temple will be opened again from 12 pm on Wednesday (October 26) Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
Temple executive officer D Bramaramba and priests closing Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday due to solar eclipse. Temple will be opened again from 12 pm on Wednesday (October 26)

Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

In view of the partial solar eclipse, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam remain closed on Tuesday. Devotees will not be allowed for darshan of the presiding deity for 25 hours

Vijayawada: In view of the partial solar eclipse, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam remain closed on Tuesday. Devotees will not be allowed for darshan of the presiding deity for 25 hours. The pilgrims will be allowed to worship the Goddess from 12 noon on Wednesday (October 26).

Durga temple EO D Bramaramba on Tuesday said that in connection with Suyra Grahanam, they closed the temple on Tuesday after conducting all arjitha sevas before 11 am. She said the temple will be opened at 6 am on Wednesday.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan after 12 noon accordingly after conducting Snapnabishekam, Archana, Mahanivedana and Harathti.

In view of this, the temple authorities have cancelled all Arjitha Sevas, which will take place on Wednesday morning such as Suprabhatha Seva, Kadgam Rachana, Ganapathi Homam, Navagraha Shanti Homam, Mruthunyaya Homam, Rudra Homam, Laksha Kumkumarchana, Srichakranavranarchana, Chandi Homam. However, evening rituals like Panchaharathi, Pallaki seva will be continued on Wednesday.

