Vijayawada: Darshan for VIPs at Durga temple after 2 pm

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board in its general body meeting held on Monday decided to provide darshan for VVIPs, VIPs, aged persons and physically challenged from 2 pm in the backdrop of increasing devotees for the darshan.

The decision was taken due to the increasing number of devotees for the last few months. The Trust Board meeting also decided to increase the Prasadam counters at the Railway Station and Bus Station for the convenience of devotees. The counters will be available round-the-clock. The Trust Board passed resolutions in this regard at the general body meeting.

The Temple Trust Board meeting was chaired by Chairman Karnati Rambabu at the temple’s office located in Brahmana Street in the old city on Monday. The board meeting discussed various issues related to development of temple and services to devotees. Trust Board Chairman Rambabu, later briefing the media, said darshan would be provided after 2 pm to VVIPs, VIPs, old–aged people and physically disabled and sought their cooperation in this regard.

He further stated that a decision was taken to take up repairs to the ghat road.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao and Board members attended the meeting.