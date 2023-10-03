Vijayawada: Dasara Dhamaka celebrations on October 19

Vijayawada: Ahead of Dasara festival, Dasara Dhamaka events comprising of fashion show, dances and other events will be organised at Hotel Lemon Tree Park on October 19 in Vijayawada, said organiser Nori Naga Pallavi.



Speaking to the media here on Monday, Pallavi said that BSR Gold and Diamonds is organising the Dasara Dhamaka with events like Dandia, dance programmes, Miss and Mrs Mahalakshmi fashion show, Mom and Dad fashion show at Hotel Lemon Tree Park. Film actors Tanikella Bharani, Divya Vani, director Sudhakar and others will attend the event, she added.

Along with others Naga Pallavi released Dasara Dhamaka posters at BNR Gold and Diamonds showroom on MG Road on Monday.