Vijayawada: Devineni Umamaheswara Rao flays govt for failure to help farmers

Vijayawada : Former Mminister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was kept under house arrest on Wednesday morning in Gollapudi when he tried to move out of house. Scores of police personnel stood in front of his house and did not allow him to come out of the house.

Devineni Uma announced that he would meet the officials in Vijayawada and inform the injustice meted out to the farmers in the State. Stating that law and order will be disturbed if Devineni Uma comes out of the house, the police asked him to stay in the house. Enraged with the house arrest, Devineni Uma came down heavily on the State government. He questioned the police action near the houses of TDP leaders. He said 10 lakh devotees come to Vijayawada on Dasara festival and the police have to perform their duties. He alleged the police became scapegoats in the YSRCP government.

The TDP leader alleged that police are preventing TDP leaders when they try to meet Nara Bhuvaneswari in Rajamahendravaram. He said the police prevented TDP leader Kollu Ravindra when he was going to perform his mother’s death

anniversary in Machilipatnam. He said farmers are suffering due to drying of crops and the TDP leaders are trying to take their problems to the notice of the officials, but the police are not allowing them to come out and meet the officials.