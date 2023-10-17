Vijayawada: Devotees’ footfall drops on 2nd day

Vijayawada: Compared to the first day of the ongoing Dasara festivities, there is a decline in devotees’ rush on the second day, with about 40,000 devotees visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Since it was Sunday, Durga temple witnessed a sea of devotees and it took over four hours to have Goddess darshan. But the low rush facilitated the devotees to have darshan within one hour on Monday.

Pilgrims from the two Telugu States worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga, who appeared as Sri Gayatri Devi. After witnessing heavy rush on the first day, the authorities of the departments concerned took special measures to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees. The queue lines were also strengthened and milk, buttermilk, sometimes mango juice packets and biscuits were distributed freely to the devotees, particularly those waiting in queue lines.

Police Commissioner and Collector inspect arrangements

Police Commissioner N Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the arrangements and facilities atop Indrakeeladri along with DCP Vishal Gunni, AIG Ravindra Babu, DCP Ajitha Vejendla, ACP K Hanumantharao and others.

In the backdrop of complaints from Endowments department authorities against police personnel that they allegedly impeding their duties, the Police Commissioner discussed the issues with the Endowments authorities and sorted them.

Meanwhile, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh inspected the arrangements and instructed the EO and other authorities concerned to ensure hassle-free darshan to the devotees and give priority to those, who come in queue lines.

On the other hand, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana visited the temple and worshipped the Goddess. Later speaking to the media, he said that they are giving top priority to the devotees and added that they had already sorted out all the issues that emerged on the first day. He gave some instructions to Temple EO KS Rama Rao.