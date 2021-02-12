Vijayawada: District admin allots poll duties on random basis

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz said that election duties have been allotted to the polling staff as per the randomisation method in the second and third phase of panchayat elections to be held in Gudivada and Machilipatnam revenue divisions in the district.

He attended the training classes for the Stage-2 returning officers in Nuzvid on Thursday. Along with the election observer Javvadi Subramanyam, he addressed the officials. He said the Election Commission has chosen randomisation method to check criticism on the allotment of election duties. Nuzvid Sub-Collector Pratishta Mangain and other officials attended the training class.