Vijayawada: Divya Tejaswini's murder accused Nagendra Babu arrested

The accused in Divya Tejaswini murder case Nagendra Babu has been arrested by the police in Friday. Nagendra Babu, who harassed Divya Tejaswini in the name of love and killed her. He killed Divya and then injured himself has been under treatment in Guntur Government hospital. It is reported that Divya Tejaswini murder case to be reconstructed.

The brutal murder has took place in the last month where Nagendra has allegedly entered Divya's house and stabbed her to death before injuring himself. The sensational case was transferred to Disha police station where a DSP rank officer would be investigating the case.

However, there are series of allegations levelled by each other over the murder. While the accused who said that he had married to Divya Tejaswini, the family members denied it as false. The Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita who has monitored the case took the kin of deceased to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy where they were announced Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia.

On the other hand, the police who have gathered the information from various sources such a victims mobile and accused past has confirmed that Divya Tejaswini was brutally murdered. So in the wake of arrest of Nagendra Babu, the police would intensify the probe and see that the accused be punished.