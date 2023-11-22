Live
- Cong synonymous with welfare: Naini
- Don’t trust strangers, Errabelli tells voters
- Sajjala alleges collection of people’s data by TDP
- Independent candidate Barrelakka alias Shirisha’s brother attacked
- Dark days for Telangana if Congress comes to power: KTR
- PL Strategy Report: India Strategy - Taking headwinds in stride
- Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division
- Pawan Kalyan to begin his election in Telangana today
- Govt generating more revenue from coastal area: MP
- PL Stock Report: Fine Organic Industries (FINEORG IN) - Company Update – Weak demand in eurcamide to cloud earnings - HOLD
Vijayawada: DRM urges officials to focus on prevention of fire mishaps
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil presided over a safety performance meeting at DRM Office here on Tuesday and reviewed progress of safety, traffic facility works, punctuality and safety performance over the Division with branch officers
Speaking on the occasion, he asked the branch officers to regulate and thoroughly monitor the crew working hours of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and limit their working hours within permissible limits.
He took stock of the progress of various safety works in progress like deep screening of tracks, elimination of level crossings, complete track renewal and discussed various important safety aspects pertaining to all the departments.
The DRM monitored the progress of a 10-day long special safety drive on prevention of fire accidents and advised the branch officials to immediately act upon the deficiencies noted during inspection. He also discussed the progress of weekly rolling block corridor works undertaken by the Division and stressed on strengthening the track parameters, safety aspects during the blocks. He reviewed the progress of fire prevention systems works on Express trains like provision of smoke detection system in AC coaches, smoke detection and suppression system in pantry/power cars, and availability of fire extinguishers in non-AC coaches other than SLRs and pantry cars. DRM instructed the officials to regularly hold safety, counselling drives and training sessions for loco pilots and ALPs to completely bring down the signal passed at danger cases to zero. He insisted on thorough monitoring of safety aspects especially during train operation at night times and improving the punctuality performance. He instructed the officials to do continuous foot plate and LC gate inspections to monitor the alertness of staff over Vijayawada Division.
ADRM (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth and the branch officers participated ing.