Vijayawada: DRM urges officials to focus on prevention of fire mishaps

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil presided over a safety performance meeting at DRM Office here on Tuesday and reviewed progress of safety, traffic facility works, punctuality and safety performance over the Division with branch officers



Speaking on the occasion, he asked the branch officers to regulate and thoroughly monitor the crew working hours of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and limit their working hours within permissible limits.

He took stock of the progress of various safety works in progress like deep screening of tracks, elimination of level crossings, complete track renewal and discussed various important safety aspects pertaining to all the departments.

The DRM monitored the progress of a 10-day long special safety drive on prevention of fire accidents and advised the branch officials to immediately act upon the deficiencies noted during inspection. He also discussed the progress of weekly rolling block corridor works undertaken by the Division and stressed on strengthening the track parameters, safety aspects during the blocks. He reviewed the progress of fire prevention systems works on Express trains like provision of smoke detection system in AC coaches, smoke detection and suppression system in pantry/power cars, and availability of fire extinguishers in non-AC coaches other than SLRs and pantry cars. DRM instructed the officials to regularly hold safety, counselling drives and training sessions for loco pilots and ALPs to completely bring down the signal passed at danger cases to zero. He insisted on thorough monitoring of safety aspects especially during train operation at night times and improving the punctuality performance. He instructed the officials to do continuous foot plate and LC gate inspections to monitor the alertness of staff over Vijayawada Division.

ADRM (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth and the branch officers participated ing.