Vijayawada: Eid Namaz at IGMC Stadium tomorrow

Vijayawada: Muslim Eidgah Committee has announced that Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) Namaz will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here on April 11. Speaking at a press meet on Tuesday, the Committee president and Secretary Dr Kalesha Vali and Muneer Ahmed said all arrangements will be made at the IGMC stadium for offering Namaz.

They said every year Namaz is offered at the Stadium and this year will also be held. They said the priest will deliver the sermon at 7.15 am and Namaz will begin at 8 am and appealed to the Muslims to participate in the prayers.

Eidgah Committee members Anwar Basha, Dr Mehaboob Shaik, Syed Aleem and Mukthar Ali were present. They released a poster in this regard at the IGMC stadium. Muslims observe fasting in the holy month of Ramzan and special prayer will be held after completing 30 days of fasting.