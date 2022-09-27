Vijayawada: Eight migrant workers brought back from Oman

Vijayawada: Eight migrant workers, who were duped by an unscrupulous agent, were brought back from Oman to Vijayawada on Tuesday with the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

It may be recalled that eight migrant workers of Srikakulam district were left in lurch in Oman by an agent five months ago. The agent reportedly did

not provide them any employment there.

The victims said that the agent collected huge amounts from the eight migrant workers by promising them of providing good employment there. However, after reaching there the workers were not provided any employment. Moreover, they were not provided any accommodation or food. Then they contacted Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Radhika, who informed the workers' details to APNRTS.

APNRTS coordinator Vemana Kumar and social workers Nityananda and Balakrishna provided temporary shelter to the migrant workers in Oman. Meanwhile, the police brought pressure on the agent and made him to deposit the expenses to return in the court there. Finally, the workers returned to Vijayawada on Tuesday.

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati appealed to people not to get cheated by middlemen. They could contact recruitment agents authorised by the Ministry of External Affairs to seek employment abroad, he pointed out.