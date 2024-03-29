Vijayawada: Election media centre inaugurated

Live
Highlights
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao along with commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, joint collector P Sampath inaugurated the district election media centre at the State guest house compound on Thursday. The centre will furnish the information related to the elections, counting and other details.
Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T Vijay Kumar Reddy attended the inauguration programme. He said the centre was opened to give accurate and correct information to the media and public on the elections and results. He said media conferences can be conducted in the media centre.
VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and information department officials attended the inauguration.
