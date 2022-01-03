Vijayawada: Encroachment, poor sanitation irk residents

Vijayawada: Encroachment on Ryves canal, vehicles parked for long period, and poor sanitation are causing inconvenience to the public and the residents of Arundelpet. It is one of the oldest and busy areas in Vijayawada as it was formed more than 70 years ago. Arundelpet located between Eluru road and Ryves canal, is well known for optical business and old two-wheeler market.

Encroachments on Ryves canal bund has been pending for several years. Several hundred families have occupied and constructed houses along the canal bund and along the Anna Dana Samajam road for more than six decades.

They demanded the government for the sanction of house site pattas, but none of the successive governments have heed to their demand.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had taken up beautification of canals in different areas of the city, particularly Bandar canal, Ryves canal and Eluru canal. The VMC had planned to evict the residents and sanction houses in other places. But no progress has been made in this regard. So, evicting of families along the Ryves canal bud is unsettled and beautification of canal bund is also pending.

Arundelpet is the biggest market of old vehicles' sale, particularly two-wheelers and provides livelihood for several traders and workers.

But, since these traders park large number of bikes and scooters on the road, regular commuters face many hardships to pass in the streets.

Akbar Basha, a resident of Arundelpet, said many vehicles will be parked in the streets for a long time and will get damaged due to negligence. He said no one bothers about the vehicles parked for several months.

Meanwhile, commuters passing through Anna Dana Samajam road also must go through hardship due to encroachments and traffic congestion. Scores of shops and commercial establishments located adjacent to the road causing inconvenience to the passers-by.

Poor sanitation is another big problem faced by the residents and traders of Arundelpet. The VMC neglects sanitation and garbage vehicles are parked in the streets for several hours a day, causing convenience to the residents and emanating stink.

Road near the Arundelpet mosque is the worst place in the entire colony, said, a trader K Srinivasa Rao. He said traders and workers are suffering due to poor sanitation and garbage piles near the mosque. The locals are fed up with mosquito menace and mosquito nets and mosquito repellants are a must to those living in this area. Several hundred families left the area due to increasing commercial activity in the last three decades.