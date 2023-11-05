Vijayawada: Engg spl phase admissions from Nov 6

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET) convener and technical education department commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said on Saturday that the engineering special phase admission process will start from November 6.



Admissions process will be taken up for the candidates who have qualified in APICET-2023 as per the GO No.179.

In a press release, Nagarani said that the first and second phases as well as spot admissions have already been completed and this special counselling is being conducted so that it is applicable only for this year.

Students who are unable to get admission in the first and second phase of counselling and spot admissions will be eligible for this special phase.

Nagarani, however, clarified that only those who have already registered for admissions will have the opportunity to register the options at this particular stage and there is no scope for new registrations.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given permission for this special counselling following the requests received in different forms from the students.

The notification was issued on Saturday and there is a possibility of two days of optional stay on November 6 and 7.

Registration and change of options will be allowed on November 8. The allotment of seats will be done on November 10 and students will have to report in person from November 11 to 13 in the college where seats have been allotted.