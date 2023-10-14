Vijayawada: Ensure best medicare for Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs urge PM Narendra Modi

Vijayawada : TDP Lok Sabha floor leader K Rammohan Naidu and Rajya Sabha floor leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on urgent medical attention and wellbeing of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

In their letter both the MPs explained the deterioration in the health condition of Chandrababu Naidu, who has been in judicial custody in Rajahmundry Central Jail for over a month and stressed the need that the TDP chief requires immediate medical attention.

They expressed concern over the conditions in Rajahmundry prison which were posing health risk to Naidu and complained that the YSRCP was resorting to political vengeance.

The MPs also expressed concern over reports on lack of timely medicare and Naidu losing 5-kg weight due to dehydration, which may ultimately affect his kidneys. They said that there were reports that the State government has been attempting to administer steroids to Naidu and raised questions about the intentions behind such actions.

The MPs urged the Prime Minister to ensure the best medical care from topmost doctors in the country for Chandrababu Naidu and protect his health.They said Naidu’s dignity and rights should be safeguarded irrespective of political affiliations in the spirit of justice and democracy.