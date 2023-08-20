Vijayawada: Every acre of paddy crop should be registered under e-crop says Collector Dilli Rao

Vijayawada: Every crop, mainly paddy which is being cultivated in this kharif season should be registered on e-crop portal to make the farmers get compensation, said NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

He said that the paddy is likely to be cultivated in 1.14 lakh acres across the district and all the cultivated crop must be registered on e-crop through the 223 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK).

The District Collector on Saturday organised a district paddy procurement (calendar for kharif 2023-24) meeting to discuss paddy procurement and e-crop registrations with the revenue, agricultural and civil supplies officials at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that around 1.5 lakh MT of paddy yield is likely to be expected in the district during the kharif season.

He said that farmers of Tiruvuru, Vijayawada rural and Jaggayapet mandals were majorly cultivating the paddy. The Collector insisted on making available necessary gunny bags for paddy procurement. Currently 1.39 lakh gunny bags were available with millers, and this number should be increased to over 3 lakh and he further asked to get these bags from other districts.

The recruitment of technical assistants, data entry operators and helpers whose services will be needed during the paddy procurement has to be completed by September 10. Rice millers must implement geo-tagging while purchasing paddy.

Farmers’ must be given MSP for their paddy produce and for this authorities concerned should take necessary actions.

Farmers should also be aware of the paddy procurement process and centres, the Collector said. Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Kumar, RDOs R Ravindra Rao, YV Prasanna Lakshmi, Agriculture JD NS Naga Manemma, DSM Venkateswarlu, DSO Mohanbabu, Rice Millers Association district president Veerayya, Markfed DM Nagamallika and others attended.