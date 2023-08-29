Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Ex gratia given to kin of sanitation worker
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the municipal outsourced worker, who died while on duty at Badava Peta on July 15 this year. Meda Manikyala Rao, an outsourcing worker, working under circle 3 of the VMC, accidentally died while cleaning a manhole.
The Commissioner handed over the cheque related to ex gratia to Meda Yashoda, wife of Meda Manikyala Rao at the Command Control room at VMC main office here on Monday. He also allotted one house built under JNNURM scheme and facilitated a job for Yashoda under Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation. This step was taken in line with the guidelines set forth by the Supreme Court to ensure that families of deceased sanitary workers are supported adequately.
Additional Commissioner (Projects) Shakuntala and VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar were present on the occasion.