Vijayawada: Farmers to get input subsidy today

Vijayawada: Farmers, who suffered crop damage due to heavy rains in the months of July, August and September in Krishna district will get input subsidy on Tuesday.

The State government has made arrangements for depositing the input subsidy amount into the bank accounts of the farmers. Agriculture crops were damaged in 17,000 acres and horticulture crops in over 6,000 acres in Krishna district due to heavy rains during this rainy season.

After conducting mandal-wise and village wise enumeration, the officials have prepared the list of farmers, who suffered crop damage. District Collector Md Imtiaz disclosing the details of input subsidy in Gollapudi on Monday said 10,003 farmers in Krishna district suffered crop damage due to rains in July, August and September and input subsidy will be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers on Tuesday.

Imtiaz visited Gollapudi village and inspected the paddy crop damaged by heavy rains recently. He spoke to the farmers and enquired about the loss they incurred.

Later, he visited the Rytu Bharosa Kendram in Gollapudi and spoke to the media. He said as per the preliminary reports, 20,000 farmers suffered crop damage due to the rains and floods this month and the estimated crop loss is Rs 15 crore.

He assured the local farmers that all farmers who suffered crop damage due to heavy rains and Krishna river floods would get compensation as per the norms.