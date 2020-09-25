Vijayawada: Flexies supporting YSRCP govt. makes people speechless

Vijayawada: A number of flexies appeared overnight on the busy Kanakadurgamma Varadhi here much to the bewilderment of the passerby.

The citizens wonder as to whom the flexies are sounding warnings. The photographs of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Jogi Ramesh were displayed prominently which showed the name of YCP TUC leader Madu Sivaramakrishna as the publisher of the flexie.

The flexie announces that 'They would not tolerate if any constitutional bodies came in their way to confine them with shackles. Ours is a popular government elected by people and who gave you any right to question us?' People wonder as to who are targeted by the flexies.