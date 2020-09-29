Vijayawada: Floodwater recedes in some colonies

Vijayawada: Floodwater gradually receding from colonies downstream of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada on Tuesday as the flood discharge came down from 7 lakh cusecs to 6 lakh cusecs.



Hundreds of residents living in Ranadheeve Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ranigaari Thota and Krishna Lanka areas returned homes and started the cleaning of homes.

However, it will take two more days to get normalcy and total receding of flood waters. The discharge from Pulichintala reservoir declined and flood waters from rivulets and s of Munneru, Kattaleru and Musi decreased on Tuesday. Consequently, inflows into Prakasam barrage decreased on Tuesday compared to Monday.

Many families got some relief on the banks of Krishna river downstream of Prakasam barrage. It may be noted that due to heavy discharge of floodwater from Prakasam barrage, several hundred families badly affected. Most of them took shelter on the Karakatta and relief camps set up by the VMC. The Civic body arranged shelter for several hundred people at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Tuesday.