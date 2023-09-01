Vijayawada: Folk songs, dances attract audience

Vijayawada: Mummineni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham organised a programme on folk songs with dance at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Thursday. This was presented by Janaki Rao and his troupe.



Folk songs and dances have their own importance in Telugu culture. It directly goes to the masses and that’s why this is a powerful medium to propagate any social cause. Janaki Rao belongs to Vizianagaram district and he observed the village background songs during his childhood and performed on various stages duly developing his inherent talent.

Siddhartha Kalapeetham regularly organises dance forms and this month folk songs with dance were showcased on their platform.

Janaki Rao, Tirupatirao, Siva Kumar, Sivadurga Prasad, Ganesh and Srinivas rendered popular folk songs like ‘Padudama Swethageetam’, ‘Mama kuthura neetho matunnadi’, ‘Nakkilesu golusu’, ‘Ellipotavura manishe’, ‘Palsur bandi’. Eswar Rao, Kokila, Pijita, Ramesh, Tarak, Vamsi and Mohan supported the songs with their instruments and dances.

This programme attracted the audience and the spectators enjoyed the programme. At the end of the programme, the artistes were felicitated by the Siddhartha Kalapeetham members.