Vijayawada: Free IAS coaching scholarship test on July 30
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao unveiled poster of Sarath Chandra IAS Academy’s Scholarship examination at the Collectorate here on Sunday. The scholarship exam will be organised at the Academy’s office near Benz Circle on July 30.
The aim of the exam is to give free IAS coaching for 20 aspirants, who belong to the economically downtrodden, informed IAS Academy Chairman Thota Chandra Sekhar. Out of the 20 seats, 10 seats will be allotted for women. Degree students and aspirants can utilise this examination. Questions will be given from 6th to 10th standard level from the social studies.
