  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Free IAS coaching scholarship test on July 30

Vijayawada: Free IAS coaching scholarship test on July 30
x
Highlights

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao unveiled poster of Sarath Chandra IAS Academy’s Scholarship examination at the Collectorate here on Sunday. The scholarship exam will be organised at the Academy’s office near Benz Circle on July 30.

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao unveiled poster of Sarath Chandra IAS Academy’s Scholarship examination at the Collectorate here on Sunday. The scholarship exam will be organised at the Academy’s office near Benz Circle on July 30.

The aim of the exam is to give free IAS coaching for 20 aspirants, who belong to the economically downtrodden, informed IAS Academy Chairman Thota Chandra Sekhar. Out of the 20 seats, 10 seats will be allotted for women. Degree students and aspirants can utilise this examination. Questions will be given from 6th to 10th standard level from the social studies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad