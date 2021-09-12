Vijayawada: Ganesh idols immersion commences

Vijayawada: Immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesh began with fervor and devotion in Krishna river near Prakasam barrage on Sunday.

The district administration made arrangements for the immersion of idols. Two huge cranes were arranged to lift the idols and immerse in the floating waters of Krishna downstream of Prakasam barrage.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services department drafted staff to supervise the immersion and to prevent any untoward incident. On Sunday, dozens of idols mostly the small and medium size were brought to the Krishna river in tractors and other vehicles. After performing the puja the idols were immersed as per the rituals in the floating waters. Luckily this year, the reservoirs upstream of Prakasam barrage have adequate waters and rainwater released from the Prakasam barrage.

Scores of municipal workers are also drafted for the duty to lift the leaves, flowers and other waste materials from the immersion site in Krishna river at Seetamma padalu. Vinayaka Chaviti was celebrated on Friday and immersion of idols in Krishna River began on Sunday. Earlier, district Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the krishna river ghat downstream of Prakasam barrage and issued the instructions to complete all arrangements for the immersion from Sunday onwards.

Similarly, the idols immersion started in Krishna river upstream of Prakasam barrage and in the mandals of Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchikacharla, jaggaiahpet and Nandigama. Similarly, idols immersion started in the coastal villages in Bandar and other mandals on Sunday. A large number of devotees started the immersion in other parts of the district, too.

