Vijayawada: Gang selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices arrested

Vijayawada: Patamata police arrested seven-member gang for allegedly selling the Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices illegally. The gang was selling the injections at higher prices against the orders issued by the state government and making money. The Remdesivir injection is used for the treatment of Covid patients and has high demand in the state. Taking advantage of the situation, the gang resorted to sell the injection at very high price. On complaint received from a victim, the Patamata police registered a case arrested seven persons.

The gang sold six injection in which two are expired at exorbitant prices. The accused are Mandepudi Mohana Krishna of Penamaluru, Maturi Srinivas Kumar of Kothapeta, Y Ananta Reddy of Bhavanipuram, Arigela Raja of Ramavarappadu, Gummadi Naresh, Gollapudi Tarun Kumar and Myneni Veerendra Sivanath of Kanuru. According to Patamata police, the accused collected money from one Hitesh Kumar, a resident of Moghalrajpuram, Vijayawada for sale of injections. Hitesh needs Remdesivir injection for the treatment of his business partner's father. He contacted Mohan Krishna and Maturi Srinivas Kumar for the injections. The duo had collected Rs 58,000 for two injections on April 25 against the original price of Rs 4,800. When Hitesh took the injections to the hospital for the treatment, the doctor noticed that two injections have expired. Hitesh lodged a complaint with Patamata police on cheating of two accused Srinivas and Mohan Krishna.

Later, Hitesh contacted Ananta Reddy for the injections. Reddy had collected Rs 1,40,000 for four injections (each injection Rs 35,000). The original cost of each injection is Rs 2,450 but the gang sold the injections at exorbitant price and made money. Responding to the complaint, the Patamata circle inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy with his team arrested the seven-member gang and seized cash of Rs 2,32,200 and two expired injections. The circle inspector said that the gang was making money by diverting the injections from the hospitals.

He appealed to the people to call to 'Dial 100' or police station to lodge complaint against the traders and brokers, who sell the medicines at exorbitant prices and making money illegally.