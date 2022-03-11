Vijayawada: 'Gender equality is empowerment'

Vijayawada: Dr S Kalpana, Principal of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Mahila Kalasala, said that women empowerment is not just teaching women or involving the women in decision-making process. It is about gender equality, which includes accepting their thoughts and views, appreciating their efforts and decision, she stated.

She was the chief guest on the third day of the four-day celebration of International Women's Day organised by Andhra Loyola College Women Cell with the theme of 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

The Principal said "Let them take their own decisions without forcing. This will be achieved when gender inequality is eliminated. We need equal pay, equal respect on par with men. It is believed that only one woman can strengthen the family in all its forms and only one woman can create a better society. Education is the best tool to solve the problems. Sky should be the limit as girls progress with skills, confidence and patience despite haunting difficulties."

Kalpana said, "I am happy to hear that Andhra Loyola College students saying that with pure mind and hope that they can win battle of thorns. Our rights should not be subjected to gender discrimination in the society."

UG Vice-Principal Rev Fr G Rayappa, Women's Cell Coordinator A Manjula, staff and students participated in the programme.