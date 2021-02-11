Vijayawada gets Rs150 crore special grant for development

Vijayawada: Municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said that the State government has sanctioned Rs150 crore special grants for development of city and the civic body is executing various development works with the funds.



Venkatesh along with the YSRCP East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash inaugurated the municipal park at Kanaka Durga Nagar under the circle-3 limits on Wednesday. The park was developed at a cost of Rs18 lakh in 0.38 acres land. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner said the cooperation of the local residents and resident welfare associations is very important to maintain the parks. He said that the VMC developed walking track, open gym and arranged toys for the fun of children. He planted saplings on the occasion.

VMC horticulture assistant director T Jyothi, UCD project officer Dr J Aruna, park supervisor Victor Babu and others participated in the inauguration.