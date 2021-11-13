Vijayawada: Giri Pradakshina of Indrakeeladri on November 19

Vijayawada: The annual Giri Pradakshina on Indrakeeladri, the abode of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy, which is held on Kartika Pournami every year, is going to be organised on November 19 this year.

Temple executive officer Bhramaramba, along with the officials of the Devastanam, members of Vaidika Committee, the representatives of the Police department and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, District Medical and Health department met here on Friday with Sub-Collector GSS Praveen Chand.

The Giri Pradakshina would start by 6 am on November 19 at Maha Mandapam and will pass through Kummaripalem, Nalugu Stambhala Centre, Sitara Centre, Kabela, Milk factory, Chittinagar, Srinivasa Mahal Centre, Brahmana Street and finally culminate at the Devastanam atop Indrakeeladri.

It takes about three hours time to complete the 8-km Giri Pradakshina, it is estimated. The Prachara Ratham and a mini bus for the devotees who could not walk will be deployed in the event. There would be three halts to take rest, drinking water, free Prasadam for the convenience of the devotees.

Three medical camps and two ambulances and mobile toilets would also be arranged.

The officials appealed to the devotees to participate in the Giri Pradakshina by wearing masks and using sanitisers and by maintaining social distance.