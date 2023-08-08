Vijayawada: Girls told to be aware of good & bad touch

Vijayawada: High Court Advocate B Pushpa Kumari explained the impact of mobile phones and social media in today’s world for teenagers. She also explained good and bad touch and brought awareness among students.

She addressing the girl students of Andhra Loyola College on ‘Pressures and issues of today’s teenagers’ at a programme organised by Andhra Loyola College women’s cell here on

Monday.

A Mary Manjula, Lecturer of the MCA programme, explained the hormonal changes in puberty and also explained how to overcome them by explaining the values. Around 350 Intermediate girl students participated in this programme and actively participated in the interaction session.

Intermediate Vice-Principal Rev Fr S Raju, Women Cell Coordinator Dr D Tabitha, Lilly Mary and other staff members were also present in the programme.