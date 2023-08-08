Live
- Lucknow scientist part of team that discovered oldest fossil of dinosaur
- Teacher not only teaches but also learns from students: Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
Just In
Vijayawada: Girls told to be aware of good & bad touch
High Court Advocate B Pushpa Kumari explained the impact of mobile phones and social media in today’s world for teenagers. She also explained good and bad touch and brought awareness among students.
Vijayawada: High Court Advocate B Pushpa Kumari explained the impact of mobile phones and social media in today’s world for teenagers. She also explained good and bad touch and brought awareness among students.
She addressing the girl students of Andhra Loyola College on ‘Pressures and issues of today’s teenagers’ at a programme organised by Andhra Loyola College women’s cell here on
Monday.
A Mary Manjula, Lecturer of the MCA programme, explained the hormonal changes in puberty and also explained how to overcome them by explaining the values. Around 350 Intermediate girl students participated in this programme and actively participated in the interaction session.
Intermediate Vice-Principal Rev Fr S Raju, Women Cell Coordinator Dr D Tabitha, Lilly Mary and other staff members were also present in the programme.