Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary and late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Governor Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said until Mahatma Gandhi came into the picture, the country was still under the bondage of the British rulers and the fight for freedom went on and on. People of the entire world were surprised that Mahatma Gandhi chose truth and non-violence as his weapons to fight against the mighty British rulers, which ultimately proved to be the most powerful weapons in the world and for this reason Gandhi Jayanti is also observed as the "International Day of Non-Violence."

Governor Harichandan said that Lal Bahadur Shastri made a great contribution to the freedom movement and inspired the country with his call 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during India's war with Pakistan in 1965 and the jawans were asked to fight for the nation and victory of the nation and asked the farmers to take up farming in every inch of the land. The Governor said Shastri was a humble, soft-spoken but a strong leader whose public life has left an indelible mark on the country as he was deeply connected with the common man and that it was a good fortune that the country is observing the birth anniversary of the two great leaders on the same day.

R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to Governor and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.