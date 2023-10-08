Vijayawada: Govt announces Rs 10L ex gratia to kin of Asha worker

Vijayawada: A fierce fight by the Asha workers under the aegis of AP Asha Workers Union for the payment of compensation to the kin of an Asha worker who died in Tadepalli in Guntur district on Friday yielded result on Saturday as the Guntur district administration agreed to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Asha worker Repudi Krupamma, 38, who died on duty due to cardiac arrest.



The Asha workers Union state general secretary K Dhana Lakshmi, Guntur district president K Lakshmi and other leaders launched agitation on Friday demanding the government announce compensation to the family of Krupamma who died in Prakash Nagar of Tadepalli municipal corporation.

The police detained scores of Asha workers and leaders on Friday and Saturday and later released them. K Dhanalakshmi and other leaders alleged that the Asha worker died on duty due to the severe pressure exerted by the government during the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha health camp programmes and condemned the attitude of the government. CITU district general secretary Y Netaji, Tadepalli city leaders B Venkateswara Rao, Vemula Durga Rao and others were also detained along with the Asha workers’ state union leaders.

Several thousands of Asha workers across the state boycotted duties on Saturday protesting against the death of fellow Asha worker in Tadepalli and demanded ex gratia.

MLC and YSRCP leader Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, joint collector Naga Rajakumari, district medical and health officer Dr MR Nagireddy, Tadepalli circle inspector Seshagiri Rao and others held talks with the Asha workers union and CITU leaders on Saturday. Later, the government announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family of Krupamma, outsourced job to her daughter, pension to the husband and house site.

MLC Hanumantha Rao handed over Rs 25,000 as funeral expenses. He said ex gratia will be handed over to the family on Sunday. Asha workers union state general secretary Dhanalakshmi has thanked the Asha workers for staging protest and boycotting the duty on Saturday against the death of Krupamma.

CITU state secretary K Uma Maheswara Rao, Asha Workers Union state treasurer A Kamala and others were present on the occasion. The Asha workers and ANMs decided not to attend the duty till the government takes action on the urban health centre medical officer for harassing the Asha worker Krupamma.