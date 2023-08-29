  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Govt issues orders to fill up 597 posts

Andhra Pradesh Government
x

Andhra Pradesh Government

Highlights

These include 89 Group-1 posts and 508 Group-II posts

Vijayawada: Here is a good news for jobseekers. The State government on Monday issued orders to fill 597 Group-I and Group-II services posts. As per the orders, the AP Public Service commission (APPSC) is permitted to take up recruitment after obtaining the confirmation of the vacancies from the departments concerned.

As per the orders, 89 Group-I posts and 508 Group-II posts will be filled by the APPSC.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X