Vijayawada: Govt issues orders to fill up 597 posts

Vijayawada: Here is a good news for jobseekers. The State government on Monday issued orders to fill 597 Group-I and Group-II services posts. As per the orders, the AP Public Service commission (APPSC) is permitted to take up recruitment after obtaining the confirmation of the vacancies from the departments concerned.

As per the orders, 89 Group-I posts and 508 Group-II posts will be filled by the APPSC.