Vijayawada: Govt ready to distribute cash in place of rice

Vijayawada: Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that cash will be distributed in place of rice to ration cardholders as per the directions of the Central government.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister said the Centre issued orders for the implementation of cash transfer in place of rice in 2017 itself as people do not consume rice in some States.

He said that the scheme is being implemented in Chandigarh, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and other Union Territories at present. Stating that the cash transfer instead of rice depends on the choice opted for by the cardholders and it is not compulsory. The Minister ruled out false campaign that the ration cards will be cancelled if people preferred the cash transfer. He said under the cash transfer option, the amount will be given to the women.

Replying to a question on paddy procurement, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veerapandian said that the State government procured 1.58 lakh metric tonnes of paddy so far.

State Food Commission chairman Vijaya Pratap Reddy and State Civil Supplies Corporation Commisisoner Girija Sankar were present.