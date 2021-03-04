Vijayawada: Govt women employees take part in sports events

Vijayawada: In preparation for the forthcoming Women's Day celebrations on March 8th, CCLA joint secretary Vijaya Sunita inaugurated the sports competitions for the women government employees at the CCLA office here on Wednesday. She appealed to the women employees to participate in various sports events in large number in the three-day competitions.

Women are advancing in various fields and are facing stress in day-to-day employment, she said and added that sports would rejuvenate their spirit. She exhorted all women employees to take part in the sports with enthusiasm.

CCLA additional assistant commissioners Ramadevi, Ramana, Jayakumari, Uma Maheswari Devi, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association women's wing leaders Jahnavi, Kusuma Kumari are supervising the sports competitions.