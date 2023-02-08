Vijayawada: Gunadala Matha festival from tomorrow

Vijayawada(NTR District): The famous Gunadala Mary Matha festival will commence from Thursday (February 9) amid thousands of devotees' prayers and cheers. The annual fest will continue for three days till February 11 in Vijayawada.

The authorities and organisers made fool proof arrangements for the successful conduct of the fete. Around 10 to 11 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit seeking the blessings of Mother Mary this year.

It is known that the Gunadala fete was not organised for the past few years due to Covid pandemic. Now in view of normal conditions, the organisers are planning to conduct the festival on a grand note this year.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Bishop Dr Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Diocese of Vijayawada, said the devotees' rush, who will come here to worship Mother Mary, has been increasing year by year and added that this year the devotees rush could be more. "Mother Mary has made her apparitions in many places. Her presence on Gunadala Hill, Vijayawada, draws thousands of pilgrims to her Son Jesus, who was crucified on the Cross for the Salvation of all. Through the years thousands of pilgrims have received the manifold blessings of God. We are glad to extend to you our cordial invitation to participate in the annual festival," he said.

The Bishop further said that in view of the upcoming festival, they started Navadina Prayer at hill shrine on January 31 and it will culminate on February 8. They conducted coordinating meetings with the officials of police, municipal, health departments for smooth going of the festival.

Bishop Joseph Raja Rao informed that they already set up information canters at railway station and bus stand for the convenience of pilgrims. Monsonurs Father Muvvala Prasad, Father Sunil Raju, M Gabriale, Kolakani Mariyaana and others participated.