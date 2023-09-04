Live
Vijayawada: Healthy lifestyle vital for your liver
Vijayawada: Liver transplant expert Dr Mohamed Rela said that liver patients are increasing in the country and liver related diseases can be prevented by good healthy lifestyles, with healthy food and doing exercise. Addressing the media here on Sunday, Dr Rela said liver diseases are mainly caused by food habits and alcohol consumption. He said liver may get damaged due to obesity, genetic problems and other reasons. He said advanced treatment facilities are also available in India on par with other developed countries.
Dr Rela said more than 200 liver treatment centres and hospitals are available in the country and only 3000 liver transplantations are taking place. He said the Andhra Pradesh government is sanctioning Rs 10 lakh subsidy for liver transplantation and felt the amount should be increased. IMA Vijayawada chapter president Dr MA Rahaman, secretary PV Durga Rao, vice-chairman Dr Manoj Kumar and others were present.