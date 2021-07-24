Vijayawada: High-end multi-gym equipment inaugurated at Railway Stadium

Vijayawada: JK Jain, president, SCR Sports Association and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer inaugurated a 12-station multi-gym equipment at Railway Stadium here on Friday.

The cost of equipment is Rs 3.35 lakh. The equipment consists of lat pull down, rowing, shoulder press cum chest press, leg press and many other facilities for the users.

After the inauguration, Jain interacted with international and national level athletes of Vijayawada Division and congratulated them for bringing laurels to the zone. He also advised them to make good use of this multi-gym facility for national and international level competitions.

Women athletes of Vijayawada thanked him for the latest gym facility and support.

K Srinivas, Divisional Sports Officer thanked Jain for inaugurating the new facility and for his support and guidance to the divisional athletes.

Arjun Rao, sports inspector, Vijayawada, athletics Sowmiya, Karthika, Akila and others were present on the occasion.