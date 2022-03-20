Vijayawada: High tension prevails in Nuzvid as leaders of YSRCP, TDP prepare for open debate

TDP leader Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao who was missing since morning was taken into custody by police once he appears at the venue for the debate Pedda Gandhi Bomma centre in the evening

Vijayawada:Tension prevailed in Nuzvid since Saturday morning as the two leaders MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao and TDP leader and former MLA Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao challenged each other for an open debate at 4 pm at the Pedda Gandhi Bomma centre in Nuzvid on the development of the Nuzvid constituency.

The two leaders were at loggerheads and agreed to participate in an open debate on Saturday.

YSRCP MLA Meka Pratap Apparao has claimed the IIIT was formed under the rule of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and other development works were taken up under the YSRCP rule and the previous Congress rule. On the other hand, TDP leader Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao has alleged that there is no development in the constituency since the YSRCP came to power. Leaders of the rival parties continued levelling charges against each other.

Finally they agreed for a debate on Saturday and their supporters installed LED screens. They appealed to the supporters to come to the venue. On the other hand, the Nuzvid police said there was no permission for the debate in the town. The MLA was kept under house arrest since morning. The police searched for the TDP leader and former MLA Venkatesara Rao till evening.

Surprisingly, he appeared near the Gandhi Bomma in the evening. The police after noticing Venkateswara Rao immediately took him into custody. The police since morning announced several times that there was no permission for the debate in the town.

The police said there was a possibility of the law and order breaking down if permission is given for the debate between the two leaders. Over 400 police personnel were deployed in and around Nuzvid since morning to maintain law and order and prevent the clashes between the two sides.

MLA Apparao said Muddaraboina contested three times in Nuzvid as MLA and was defeated all times. He alleged that the TDP leader came from Ongole and he has nothing to do with Nuzvid. On the other hand, Muddaraboina objected to the comments made by the MLA. He said political leaders generally migrate from one place to other place. He said there is no point in politics on local and non-local basis and leaders may contest from anywhere.