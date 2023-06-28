Vijayawada: Implement Telugu as official language, officials told

Vijayawada: AP Official Language Commission Chairman P Vijaya Babu insisted on implementing Telugu as the official language in all the government offices. He also said that correspondence should be done in Telugu. All the officers must take necessary steps to follow these guidelines and rules, he added.

The Chairman, along with District Collector S Dilli Rao, conducted a meeting at Vijayawada Collectorate on Tuesday to review the implementation of Telugu language. Vijaya Babu said that Telugu language, which consists 56 letters, is unique and the best language and urged the public to cherish this language forever. He said the State government is striving to bring back the glory to Telugu language by implementing various revolutionary programmes such as appointing official language chairman and others.

District Collector S Dilli Rao informed that they were conducting correspondences in Telugu in Spandana around 48 per cent and added they were trying to implement 90 per cent in the coming days. He said Telugu language is being spoken in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, apart from the two Telugu States - AP and Telangana. He assured that they are taking steps towards implementing correspondence in Telugu in all mandal, district, village level offices. The Collector said that they would set up Telugu Thalli statue on the premises of the Vijayawada Collectorate.

