Vijayawada: India needs uniform medical & health policy says Dr Palanivelu

Vijayawada: India is one nation and there should be one medical and health policy, said Dr C Palanivelu, who was the first doctor to introduce laparoscopic surgery in South India. He was instrumental in popularising this new branch of medicine.

He attended as the chief guest at 22nd and 23rd Convocations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday and was conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Honoris Causa. Dr Palanivelu is the chairman of GEM Hospital group, Coimbatore and won several awards and rewards for his prolonged career in the field of medicine.

Interacting with the media in Vijayawada, he said one medical system should be followed and treatment cost or education must be the same in the country. He felt medical and health sector should not be considered a profitable one as it comes with the responsibilities. 'Health is in concurrent list in the country, hence there is no common policy across the nation on it. treatment that costs less than Rs 500 in AIIMS would cost more in the State and this system should be changed,' he stated.

Dr Palanivelu said there is no control on private medical and health care sector in the country.

He said the medical education should be regulated and felt the medical education has become very costly in the country. He said health infrastructure should be increased and research should be encouraged by the government in the country.

Referring to Covid, he said people should increase immunity to protect from viruses. Stating that virus is very common and variants change naturally, he informed that any virus, once enters, will remain active and it keeps changing its course and impact. 'Our health sector should also keep changing to face the challenges of every virus and its variants,' he added.

Stating that junk food, fast food and soft drinks are risky, he suggested the people to avoid them. He lauded the services of Central and State governments on Covid immunisation programme and felt booster dose will also be very useful to protect from the virus.