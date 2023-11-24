Vijayawada: ‘Jagan made Mahatma’s Gram Swaraj dream a reality’

Vijayawada : YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara yatra was helt in Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, Prathipadu in Kakinada district and Kadapa YSR district on Thursday.

Addressing a sizable gathering at Bobbili, MLA Sambangi Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu said that under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Bobbili constituency has witnessed significant development, particularly in the agricultural sector. In the past 4.5 years, the government irrigated 11,500 acre new ayacut and the government was committed to providing water to an additional 4,500 acre in near future.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrashekhar said CM is effectively governing by balancing both welfare and development. He said Jagan is the only leader who has made the secretariat system accessible, placing governance directly into the hands of the people and realising the vision of Gram Swaraj dreamt of Mahatma Gandhi.

In Prathipadu, while addressing the gathering, transport minister Pinipe Viswaroop compared TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s 14-year rule with CM Jagan’s 4.5 year tenure and said under the Jagan’s leadership today, all elderly aged above 60 years are receiving a pension of Rs 2,750.

Moreover, people with disabilities get Rs 3,500 whereas during Naidu’s entire he failed to increase pension even by Rs 10.

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna said Ambedkar, alongside influential figures such as Jyotirao Phule, Sahu Maharaj, Periyar Ramaswamy Naykar and Jagjeevanram spearheaded revolutions for social empowerment. But CM Jagan’s ascent in AP has provided instilled courage among BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and ensured social justice to them.

Yatra was addressed in Kadapa by Deputy CMs Amzath Basha and K Narayana Swamy and minister A Suresh who emphasised Jagan’s compassion for marginalised communities.