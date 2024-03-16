Vijayawada: Jagan Mohan Reddy prime accused in APPSC lapses says Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday felt that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the prime accused in the large-scale irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Giving a power-point presentation on the massive abnormalities in the APPSC, Chandrababu Naidu expressed anger that Jagan has turned the most prestigious constitutional body into a rehabilitation centre. With these irregularities, the Jagan government has completely destroyed the dreams of the youth to serve the State holding respectable posts in the administration. Not only the senior officials, including the chairman of the APPSC resorted to large-scale irregularities, they even misled the High Court by submitting false affidavits, he said and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered against APPSC chairman Gowtam Sawang, Secretary P Seetha Rama Anjaneyulu, and official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Dhanujaya Reddy.

Making an appeal to the 5 crore people of the State to ponder over these abnormalities in the APPSC, Chandrababu said that this is a classic example of the atrocious rule. "I am really pained at the injustice being done for the youth. If a mistake is committed without knowing anything one can be excused but this is a deliberate attempt to damage the future of the youth," Chandrababu regretted.



Observing that Gowtham Sawang is a tainted officer, Chandrababu recalled how stones were pelted at him during his visit to the capital region.

After he was removed as the DGP, the State Government appointed him as the chairman of the APPSC which he converted as a political rehabilitation centre, said Chandrababu Naidu and asked whether the APPSC is the office of the YSRCP. GV Sudhakar Reddy, who belongs to Anantapur district, is a YSRCP leader and is closely related to Jagan, who is the kingpin behind all these irregularities, Chandrababu said.

How can persons like Sonywood, CV Sankar Reddy and Selina be appointed as members of such a high prestigious constitutional body, he asked and felt that the dreams of the parents to see their children in a good position were totally broken. Noting that the notifications to fill the Group-1 posts and for other posts were issued on December 31, 2018 when he was the chief minister, Chandrababu said that the prelims and the mains were conducted after the YSRCP came to power.

Since the evaluation of answer-sheets was conducted much against the laid down norms, appointments could not be made by this government. Recalling the judgments of the High Court in 2021 when the candidates sought legal recourse, he said he has personally witnessed how the candidates were struggling to get through the exams.

Though the candidates fought by collecting donations, PSR Anjaneyulu harassed those who ordered for the manual evaluation and after Gowtam Sawang had taken charge, the candidates were selected in December 2021 and February 2022 concealing the manual evaluation. By burying the manual evaluation held earlier, Sawang ordered for another evaluation of answer-sheets which is against the Rule 3(9) of the APPSC, Chandrababu pointed out.