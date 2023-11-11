Vijayawada: Jaganannaku Chebudam organised at Kankipadu

VIJAYAWADA : Krishna district collector P Rajababu along with Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardha Saradhi organised ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme in Kankipadu on Friday. The officials received 106 petitions from the public during the programme,

Speaking on the occasion, Collector directed officials concerned to resolve all the issues which were received during the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme in stipulated time. He said that ultimate aim of the programme is to address every problem of public and provide a permanent solution to every issue.

Jaganannaku Chebudam programmes are being organised every Wednesday and Friday at the mandal-level. Officials concerned are asked to go to the field-level and speak with petitioners and resolve the problems by following the rules and regulations.

MLA Pardha Saradhi said that the government is organising the programme to solve the public issues at their doorsteps.

DRO Peddi Roja, ZP CEO Jyothi Basu, DSO Parvathi, DWMA PD GV Suryanarayana, DEO Tahera Sultana, DRDA PD PSR Prasad, State Kamma Corporation Chairman Tummal Chandra Sekha and others were present.