Vijayawada: King of fruits boards SCR's 200th Kisan Rail to New Delhi

Vijayawada: South Central Railways' 200th Kisan Rail successfully commenced its journey from Nuzvid to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi on Monday with mango load of 260 tonnes.

The SCR is operating more Kisan Rails due to increasing demand for transportation of agriculture products. Overall, a total of 65,962 tonnes of agricultural produce has been transported by these Kisan Rails from different locations of the zone.

These trains have been started across three States in the Zone covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. A wide variety of commodities are being transported including water melons, bananas, tomato, onions, grapes, carrot, turmeric (dry) and mangoes among others.

Simultaneously, these trains have also helped in transporting the agricultural commodities to different places spread over the country like Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi, New Guwahati, Malda Town, Agartala, Fatuha, Barasat and New Jalpaiguri among others.

The Kisan Rail initiative started by the Indian Railways provides a safe, secure and fast mode of transportation with least enroute damage to the agricultural farmers and traders.

These Kisan rails are providing a major boost to the agricultural farmers / traders to market their produce to different markets. The first 100 Kisan rails were operated in 187 days and the second 100 in just 63 days.