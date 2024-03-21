Vijayawada: Krishnaiah urges BCs to vote for YSRCP

Vijayawada : BC Sankshema Sangham national president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah here on Wednesday said the YSRCP government is implementing many welfare schemes in the state and has appealed to Backward Classes to vote for the YSRCP in the elections. People of other states are also praising the YSRCP government for its efforts for the development of backward classes, he said.

Addressing to media, Krishnaiah along with YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency leader Devineni Avinash said it will be difficult for any chief minister to implement a large number of schemes.

He said BC’s did not get justice in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh as they are getting in the present YSRCP government. Other political parties will also implement welfare schemes to woo the voters but the YSRCP government is sincerely working for the welfare of BC’s he said.

He praised the efforts of the state government to promote English medium education in the Government schools and said development of weaker sections and backward classes is possible with education and that is why the state government is giving priority to education. YSRCP East segment in-charge Devineni Avinash said CM Jagan had recognised the struggle of Krishnaiah for the upliftment and development of BC’s in the state. Jagan had given more nominated posts to the BCs in the state and issued tickets to contest for the Assembly and Lok Sabha besides local bodies.